SEMO head coach on A-State: “Going to be a challenge.”

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KAIT) - We’re less than 3 days away from the Red Wolves teeing it up with the Redhawks. Vegas has Arkansas State as a 28 point favorite in the season opener. A tall task for SEMO to say the least.
Their head coach Tom Matukewicz told ESPN Southeast Missouri that the Red Wolves have power 5 talent.
“I think what makes them good on offense is their tempo,” Matukewicz said. “They run a bunch of plays. Four of the five O-linemen are back, their running back, their quarterback. Several of their wideouts are really big. And so it’s going to be a challenge. On defense, this is probably the best D-line we’ve seen in 5 years. They’re better than Missouri, they’re better than Memphis. Their D-line can roll.”
Matukewicz wanted to play this game for more reasons than proximity.
“I just want people to see what you could have if you could get a bunch of like minded people in alignment. Because they didn’t used to be Arkansas State, at all, not even a little bit. Their facilities, they didn’t have anything. All of that was here in the last 15 years or so. So I wanted everybody to be able to see that. Maybe we can dream like that. Good stadium, all the things that they have. We have just as many students, we got a better town. Like why not?”
Arkansas State faces Southeast Missouri Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game can be seen on ESPN+
