SEMO head coach on A-State: “Going to be a challenge.”

“I just want people to see what you could have if you could get a bunch of like minded people in alignment. Because they didn’t used to be Arkansas State, at all, not even a little bit. Their facilities, they didn’t have anything. All of that was here in the last 15 years or so. So I wanted everybody to be able to see that. Maybe we can dream like that. Good stadium, all the things that they have. We have just as many students, we got a better town. Like why not?”