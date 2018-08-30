Slim Chickens location now open in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A restaurant that offers 100% all-natural chicken tenderloins as well as buttermilk marinated chicken has a standalone location in Jonesboro.
According to a media release, Slim Chickens has opened its location at the intersection of Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard.
Rob Byford, who is the franchisee for the restaurant, said he believes people will be impressed.
“We opened our first store in Jonesboro over eight years ago – and we are more excited than ever to open a brand-new stand alone location. We will continue to serve Jonesboro the freshest ingredients and handcrafted recipes that are always cooked to order,” Byford said. “Look for our red doors and large umbrellas on the front porch – you can’t miss it. We look forward to serving the community fresh, handmade food with southern hospitality.”
The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. seven days a week, with the drive thru open until midnight seven days a week.
In addition to the restaurant, officials also plan to have a cater delivery business as well.
