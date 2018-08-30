ThrowbackThursday: A-State reflects on beating Texas A&M 10 years later

“I didn’t even say anything, I didn’t even score, but I wanted to look at everybody and I just wanted to see their face. This school, Arkansas State, not Arkansas, Arkansas State just got the lead on Texas A&M. That was my first game playing at Arkansas State University, I was going back home to Texas, and being able to play against Texas A&M. For a kid who just wanted to play college ball, it’s just surreal. So being 10 years from that is just, it’s amazing to see how much it’s grown."