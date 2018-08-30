Two arrested in animal cruelty case

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A pair of Mississippi County residents now face animal cruelty charges after police say a white tan pit mix dog was found with cigarette burn marks and scabs all over its body, Blytheville police said Wednesday.
Barbara Ann Friedley and Phillip Wayne Paine were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after Blytheville police got a call about two dogs left in the 200 block of West Davis and the 200 block of West Kentucky.
According to the incident report, both Friedley and Paine gave Blytheville Animal Control permission to take control of the dogs.
Police first went to the 200 block of West Kentucky, the report noted.
“We observed a brindle female pit locked inside a black wire kennel on the front porch of the residence,” Officer Elizabeth Emmert said. “She did not have any food or water present.”
As police and a neighbor attempted to get the dog out of the kennel, they began to hear more barking from a tan and white female pit and a lab mix puppy.
“The tan/white pit mix had what appeared to be cigarette burn marks and scabs on her body. She was very aggressive and terrified,” the report noted. “(The neighbor) advised us that he has seen Barbara Friedley pick at the white/tan dog until she bled. He also advised Phillip Paine abuse the dogs and stated Paine and Friedley knew the puppy was hit by a car and refused to take it to the vet.”
Police later went to the 200 block of West Davis to check on the other dog.
After not finding the dog, police went back to the house on Kentucky to get the lab mix puppy. The dog bit an officer in the right forearm and left hand, police said.
The lab mix puppy had an injured right back leg and burn marks, while another dog at the scene had lacerations and possibly burn marks, police said.
