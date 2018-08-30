WANTED ESCAPEE: Search underway in Poplar Bluff, MO for escaped federal inmate

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A search is underway in Poplar Bluff, Missouri for a Federal Bureau of Prison System escapee.
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, their search for Shedric D. Anderson began Wednesday, Aug. 29 after they received a call from a half-way house in Neelyville, Mo.
We are told a few years ago Anderson was sentenced on a counterfeiting charge.
Poplar Bluff Police Lt. Josh Stewart says it is not known if Anderson is armed, but he does have a violent history.
Police believe Anderson is in the Poplar Bluff area.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Anderson is urged to contact police immediately.
