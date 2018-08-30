Teenager arrested for year-old murder investigation

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) – A 19-year-old teenager is facing a murder charge in Mississippi County.
According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers were able to make an arrest in a year-old murder investigation.
BPD arrested 19-year-old Quincy Whitfield Wednesday, for the April 2017 murder of 22-year-old Delvin Meadows.
In April 2017, officers responded to an incident on the 2200 block of West Rose Street and found Meadows shot and was unresponsive.
Meadows later died at a local hospital.
Whitfield appeared in Mississippi County Circuit Court on Thursday, and is being held on charges of murder in the first degree.
His bond was set at $500,000 and his next court date is September 28, 2018.
