Teenager arrested for year-old murder investigation
Quincy Whitfield, 19, arrested in connection to April 2017 murder investigation. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 30, 2018 at 2:17 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 2:54 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) – A 19-year-old teenager is facing a murder charge in Mississippi County.

According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers were able to make an arrest in a year-old murder investigation.

BPD arrested 19-year-old Quincy Whitfield Wednesday, for the April 2017 murder of 22-year-old Delvin Meadows.

In April 2017, officers responded to an incident on the 2200 block of West Rose Street and found Meadows shot and was unresponsive.

Meadows later died at a local hospital.

Whitfield appeared in Mississippi County Circuit Court on Thursday, and is being held on charges of murder in the first degree.

His bond was set at $500,000 and his next court date is September 28, 2018.

