A-State signs Terry Mohajir to new deal and new title

“I am honored and humbled that Chancellor Damphousse, along with President Welch, our Board of Trustees and our Red Wolves Foundation Board, all have confidence in the direction our athletics department is heading,” Mohajir said. “I am privileged that I get to sit in the athletics director’s chair, however the tribute is shared with our amazing athletics department administration, coaches and students. It continues to be a gift every day to work with such wonderful people and incredible students. I’ve often said it takes a whole university to build an athletics department, and we truly have magnificent leadership and collaboration across our university.”