A-State students, fans get ready for game at Order of the Pack

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The first football game of the season against Southeast Missouri is less than 48 hours away, but A-State students prepared for the big game with an annual event.
The Order of the Pack pep rally was held Thursday night at First National Bank Arena. The event is typically held at Centennial Bank Stadium but was moved indoors due to the rain in the area.
The students got to the area early and showed their support for the Red Wolves, with the A-State spirit squad leading the charge.
The game is at 6 p.m., Sept. 1 on ESPN+.
