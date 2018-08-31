A-State/SEMO Gameday Information

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletic
In preparation for the Arkansas State football season opener at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday against SEMO at 6:00 p.m. (CT), the A-State Athletics Department has announced pertinent game day information for fans attending the game.
Game Day Timeline
8:00 AM | Donor lots open
9:00 AM | International Tours Ticket Booth opens on West Side of the Stadium
1:00 PM | Southeast Ticket Booth Opens
3:45 PM | Red Wolves Walk in First Community Bank Tailgate Community
4:00 PM | Northeast/Southwest and Player Parent Ticket Booth Opens
4:00 PM | All gates and suites open in Centennial Bank Stadium
6:00 PM | Official Kick-Off Time
Parking
· Red Wolves Foundation donor lots open at 8:00 a.m. $10 general parking is available south of Tomlinson Stadium off Olympic Drive. Free general parking is available south of Aggie Road and across the A-State campus. Visit RedWolvesFoundation.com for the full parking map.
· New this season is a shuttle service for fans. The shuttle will pick up at the ‘Cruze’ lot (baseball parking lot) and the ‘Camaro’ lot (lot A of First National Bank Arena) and unload at the stadium. The shuttle will begin two hours prior to kickoff, but will not run after the game.
· The Rideshare for Uber, Lyft and student drop off is off Alumni Blvd., just south of the stadium.
· Limited mobility passes can be picked up at the Red Wolves Foundation. The passes are not a parking pass, but allows for drop off closer to Centennial Bank Stadium.
General Stadium Information
· Fans are encouraged to arrive early to familiarize themselves with new parking procedures.
· Due to ongoing construction of the north end zone facility, fans will be unable to move between the east and west concourses. Fans wishing to go from the east or west concourse to the other will need to see a ticket taker for a stamp to re-enter the stadium on the east or west side. A stamp from a ticket taker is required for re-entry.
· No food or drinks can be taken out of the north end zone area or club levels of the stadium.
· The following items are prohibited from entry into Centennial Bank Stadium:
o Alcoholic Beverages
o Bags larger than 12 inches in height and width and 7 inches in depth
o Bottles, Cans or Thermoses
o Chair backs larger than a single seat
o Containers, coolers or ice chests
o Ice Bags
o Laser Pointers
o Noisemakers (bells, horns, whistles or other artificial noisemakers)
o Outside food or drink
o Guns or weapons of any kind
o Video camcorders or professional camera equipment (zoom lenses, tripods, etc)
The Red Wolves reported for fall camp Aug. 2 and held their first practice a day later. A-State has been tabbed as the No. 25 team in the nation in Phil Steele’s preseason top-25, and was also picked to win the Sun Belt Conference for the first time in the history of the league’s preseason coaches’ poll. A-State tied fellow Sun Belt Conference member Troy for the most points by a team in league history in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.
Season tickets can be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.