A-State/SEMO Gameday Information

The Red Wolves reported for fall camp Aug. 2 and held their first practice a day later. A-State has been tabbed as the No. 25 team in the nation in Phil Steele’s preseason top-25, and was also picked to win the Sun Belt Conference for the first time in the history of the league’s preseason coaches’ poll. A-State tied fellow Sun Belt Conference member Troy for the most points by a team in league history in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.