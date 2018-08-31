Authorities investigate theft at church

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT/WHBQ) - An area church is now without several thousand dollars as authorities attempt to find out who stole a safe and the money intended to go toward helping the homeless.
According to a report from Memphis television station WHBQ, West Memphis police are investigating the theft at River Church in West Memphis.
The church’s pastor told the television station that the safe was taken Aug. 28 after someone went through the front door, walked inside, went to the back and walked away with the cash.
“They got the safe, put it in her chair, that rolls and rolled the chair and the safe out of the building. So, it’s pretty sad to do that to anybody – but certainly a church,” Bobby McCool said.
At least two weeks’ worth of tithes and offerings, as well as money to be used to feed the homeless, was taken in the theft, WHBQ reported.
West Memphis police also plan to look at SkyCop footage taken from a camera near the church to develop a lead in the case.
