Batesville schools amp up extracurricular security

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) – Several schools in the area have increased their security, not only on campus, but at extra curricular events as well.
The Batesville School District has done a lot to update their security this school year.
And with activities like Friday night football starting back up, they've got some new security measures in place there as well.
The school is planning to have all three of their SROs at home games and functions, and at least two with the students as they travel.
The new security is to make both students and fans feel safe at events.
“We want people to know that you can come to a ball game within the Batesville School District and all you're going to have to worry about is cheering on the home team.”
The school has also rerouted the way their ticket services go, and will have people at the gates as well as in the bleachers during all games.
Graddy said that these safety measures aren't just for football games.
The same safety measures will be taken for every extracurricular event the school hosts.
