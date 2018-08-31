A Better Region 8: Labor Day Weekend

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It's Labor Day weekend and a lot of great events are happening.
First off, we hope you get a three-day weekend.
Second, there’s the first Red Wolves football game.
And third - we’re launching KAIT - C-W.
Beginning Saturday morning, we will offer The C-W network on 8.3.
It'll also be available on most cable and satellite operators where you currently watch KAIT ABC and NBC.
So, check your provider to find it.
The C-W offers a number of great prime time shows including Super Girl, Penn and Teller, Who’s Line is it Anyway, and several about DC Comics' heroes.
We have been a proud ABC affiliate for over 50 years. And we were excited to add NBC to our lineup several years ago.
And we're equally excited to add The CW to our signal now. And just to be clear, there will no changes in our ABC and NBC programming.
Again - that’s The CW network on 8.3 and your local cable and satellite operators, beginning this weekend right here on KAIT.
