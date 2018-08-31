City stresses business sign ordinances

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is stressing enforcement of its sign ordinances as part of beautification efforts along the city’s commercial areas.
According to a release from the city, the ordinance limits the size and type of signs allowable in various zoning districts. Those that are allowable must have a permit.
“The reason we started citing violators more stringently recently was the number of complaints we were receiving about illegal signs up and down Caraway Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard,” Planning Director Derrel Smith said.
The release adds city officials are working with business owners to help them comply with the code.
Businesses registered with the city can obtain a sign permit online at jonesboro.org.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.