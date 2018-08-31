Craighead County now an ACT work ready community

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro Unlimited announced Thursday that Craighead County is now a certified ACT work ready community.
The county teamed up with Nettleton High School to make sure students also had their ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate.
Now, more than 3,000 students and job seekers in the county have earned those certificates.
ACT is the same organization that does the college readiness testing.
The numbers have been impressive. However, Nettleton school administrators think more schools should participate in this program.
“It’s a valuable piece of information, skills that they learn going through the program,” said Nettleton High School Counselor Amanda Waln. “It allows them to be valuable employees.”
Governor Asa Hutchinson even sent a video message to congratulate the county for the certification.
Typically, job seekers and students can take the ACT WorkKeys assessment free of charge.
Currently, 68 employers in Craighead County recognize or recommend the certificates.
