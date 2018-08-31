A Family for Me: Logan

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Logan is a 13-year-old kid that is outgoing, loves football, and playing games.
He’s hoping for a family that already has a few siblings… and maybe a dog or cat.
His family services caseworker, Gregory Daffron, cares a lot for him and says Logan has matured a lot since he first met him.
“Logan is a fantastic kid. Like all kids in the foster care system, Logan deserves a home. Anybody would be lucky, extremely lucky, to have him in their home," Daffron said.
If you are interested in adoption, go to http://www.fosterarkansas.org/AdoptArkansas.aspx
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.