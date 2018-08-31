Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Friday is my favorite, Friday is my favorite, Friday is my favorite day! Hear the sweet sounds of “The Friday Song.”
And you might expect to see a snake out in nature once in a while, but what about indoors at your supermarket?
That’s what happened to a mother and her daughter at a Wegmans in upstate New York.
Laura Walitsky and Ally Rose Caruso were looking at plums when the teenager noticed a snake on the shopping cart.
Mom, Laura, did some quick research on her phone then headed for the exit.
She says it seemed like a good idea to not bring attention to it.
Eventually a Wegmans employee wheeled the cart away from the building and over to a corner of the parking lot that backs up against some woods, hoping its passenger would go on its way.
Based on pictures, an assistant curator at the Seneca Park Zoo identifies the serpent as a harmless milk snake .
A Wegmans representative says this was an “isolated incident”... And the snake may have gotten on the cart when it was parked outside.
The store did call Walitsky to apologize and thank her for not freaking out.
