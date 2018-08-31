Grant for river port upgrades could draw new industries

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) - A grant awarded to Osceola could also bring new business to the city.
A $440,000 grant from the Arkansas Waterways Commission will go towards maintenance and upgrades on the river port.
Over time, high waters from the Mississippi River have caused deterioration on the port's landing, making it unable to hold heavy loads.
Osceola Mayor Dickie Kennemore said the move will be necessary for companies that have expressed future interest in using the port.
“We’re talking to a very large company that supplies raw materials to steel mills, and because we’re the biggest steel-producing county in the nation now, and fixing to get bigger, they want to locate this facility here,” Mayor Kennemore said. “And let me say that it’s not a done deal yet, but if we don’t get that dock fixed, it will kill the deal totally.”
Fortunately, funding from that grant will cover most, if not all, of the needed upgrades.
Mayor Kennemore said the city should have the funds within 30 days.
