7 Harding rushes for 307 yards, beats Henderson State 41-17

Cole Chancey and Tristan Tucker both rushed for 103 yards. It was the 21st time in program history that two players rushed for more than 100 yards in the same game. Preston Paden, making his second career start at quarterback, was 3-of-3 passing for 78 yards and one touchdown. Senior defensive end T.J. Winslow had 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles to lead the Harding defense. The last player to have 3.0 sacks in a game was current Harding defensive line coach Tre’von Biglow in 2015 against Northwestern Oklahoma. The last player to have two forced fumbles was Sam Blankenship last season against Arkansas Tech. Senior defensive back Dra Smith led Harding with eight tackles and also forced a fumble.