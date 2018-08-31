Keon Hatcher’s three touchdowns lead Raiders to preseason win

Manuel completed 18 of 22 passes in the competition with Connor Cook to be Derek Carr's backup. He hit Keon Hatcher on both of his touchdowns in the first half and added a 45-yard TD to Saeed Blacknall in the third quarter. Hatcher caught a 45-yard TD in the first quarter when he spun off Seattle's Justin Coleman as he was being tackled to the ground, never touched the turf and completed the catch-and-run score that was upheld on review.