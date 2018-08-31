Man found guilty for 2017 murder

Man found guilty for 2017 murder
A jury found Alex Rankin guilty in a 2017 murder.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 31, 2018 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 5:25 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Craighead County jury has found a man guilty of murder in connection to a 2017 homicide in Jonesboro.

The jury handed down a 25-year sentence on Friday against Alex Rankin.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Rankin was found guilty of first-degree murder.

The murder happened in July 2017.

Court documents obtained by Region 8 News alleged Rankin shot and killed Dewayne Manning at a home in the 400-block of North Bridge Street. A witness said the shooting stemmed from an argument the night before.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.