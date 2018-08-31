Man found guilty for 2017 murder

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Craighead County jury has found a man guilty of murder in connection to a 2017 homicide in Jonesboro.
The jury handed down a 25-year sentence on Friday against Alex Rankin.
According to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Rankin was found guilty of first-degree murder.
The murder happened in July 2017.
Court documents obtained by Region 8 News alleged Rankin shot and killed Dewayne Manning at a home in the 400-block of North Bridge Street. A witness said the shooting stemmed from an argument the night before.
