Meeting held to discuss impact of medical marijuana law

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - The Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce held a meeting about the medical marijuana amendment and how it could have an effect on area businesses.
Many employers voiced their concerns about medical marijuana and their employees to the chamber at the meeting on Thursday.
Around 200 people attended the meeting at the Paragould Community Center.
Robert Thompson, the president of the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the crowd.
He addressed possible cultivation facilities moving to the county, rights of a person who has a medical marijuana card, and rights of an employer.
"I think a lot of people just don't know, understand how this is going to affect them as employers and businesses,” he said. “What exactly impact it will have as an employer."
Thompson said a lot of good questions were asked at the meeting.
However, he suggested if employers have any specific questions, they should contact an attorney.
Those with the chamber of commerce also plan to continue educating members.
