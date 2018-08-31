Police: Identity of burned body found in cemetery confirmed

By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 30, 2018 at 7:24 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 7:24 PM

HOT SPRINGS, AR (AP) - Authorities say that the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory has confirmed a burned body found at a local cemetery was an 80-year-old woman who was reported missing last week.

The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reports that the burned remains of Betty Slaughter were found in the Lowe Cemetery in Royal on Saturday.

Authorities are investigating the death of a burned body recently found at a cemetery in Hot Springs.
Authorities are investigating the death of a burned body recently found at a cemetery in Hot Springs. (WVUE/Raycom)

The Garland County Sheriff’s Department found evidence at Slaughter’s residence that made authorities suspect she was a victim of foul play.

The department said in a statement Wednesday that Slaughter’s cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.

Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick says a person of interest in connection with the case is in custody on unrelated charges, but he declined to release the suspect’s name. McCormick says investigators are consulting with a county prosecutor “before related charges are filed.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.