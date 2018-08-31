School district has new focus after poor ranking

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - School districts in Arkansas are ranked annually based on test scores, and one local district was not satisfied with their spot.
Blytheville Public Schools ranked 235th out of just 250 spots.
It’s a number that Superintendent Bobby Ashley said no one was happy with.
But, they do have a plan to improve going forward, and it starts with the teachers.
Ashley said the district is putting a larger focus on training teachers thoroughly.
In the past, several teachers in Blytheville Public Schools have been new to the career, with little to no experience in teaching.
And by putting more effort in their training, the hope is that discipline trickles down to how the students perform as well.
"It's a process," Ashley said. "So if we're depending on those new teachers, and we hire a bunch of them, to move our students, who do have some deficiencies, that's two things that we've got to work on and one is staying with those teachers and helping them grow."
Ashley said they've also done some redefining as far as curriculum.
But one thing he believes wholeheartedly is that next year, their test scores will be better.
