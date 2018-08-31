Texas, Arkansas governors to celebrate AR-TX REDI

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - Workers are sprucing up the Federal Building in downtown Texarkana for September 4th visit of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
The governors will meet on the state line for the inveiling of a new regional unified economic development corporation AR-TX REDI.
“We are optimistic to this stateline we are looking at we want to bring jobs and economic growth to Texarkana and the surrounding area it is kind of rising tides floats all boats,” said Sonya Hubbard, President AR-TX REDI.
The idea for this charity organization began over five years ago by a group of local business and educational leaders.
AR-TX REDI is funded by private and corporate donations.
Hubbard said there are two dozen separate independent economic development groups in the Texarkana region and they are hoping AR-TX REDI will use the stateline as a unifier, not a divider in positioning the area as a key site for national and international businesses.
"If you look we are prime for growth in the logistic area with the interstate and railroads," Hubbard said. "And then we have a strong medical profession manufacturing we are trying to look for anything we can benefit the workforce the skilled labor that we have."
Hubbard said they are encourage from the support Governor’s Abbott and Hutchinson have shown for the organization.
This will be the third time in Texarkana history two sitting governors will meet together in the city.
Police say beginning Monday evening expect traffic detours in downtown Texarkana for Governor's visit.
To learn more about Ar-TX REDI you can visit the groups website at www.ar-txredi.com.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.