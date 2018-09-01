Air Choice One sees huge boost in customers

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The regional airline that provides air service to Jonesboro Municipal Airport saw a 30% increase in customers during the month of July, over the same time in 2017, with company officials saying the boost was due to opportunities in the area.
Officials with Air Choice One said 1,116 passengers flew out of Jonesboro in July, with an average of 16 passengers a day using the airline.
The airline, which has been in Jonesboro since 2012, has direct flights from Jonesboro to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
In 2012, the airline only had 17 passengers fly out of the airport each month. The increase in customers has also helped reduce the amount of subsidies going to the airline by 77%, officials said.
“We’re proud of the partnership we’ve built with the Jonesboro community over the last several years,” the company’s CEO, Shane Storz, said in a statement Friday. “It is this partnership and the trust we continue to earn that have made this significant progress possible. The community knows they can count on us for reliable, accessible air travel, and that we’ll be there when called to serve on the ground. We look forward to the even more growth and possibilities as we look into the future.”
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.