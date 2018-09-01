App could help ease stress levels during surgery

(KAIT/NBC) - Some hospitals in Texas are trying out a new app inside the operating room that could ease the stress levels of parents who have children undergoing surgery.
Inside the app, hospital staff can send updates to a patient’s family or other cleared contacts throughout a surgery.
For the patient's complete privacy, only a barcode assigned to the patient can download the app.
The family can then link the app with people outside the hospital.
They see where the patient is every step of the way and follow up.
But for security, the messages will disappear.
“It really is just to reassure them through the course of the procedure, it’s not to document a procedure for the family,” surgeon Dr. Larry Hollier said.
One thing to make clear, parents cannot reply to messages.
The hospital said the nurse’s priority is to the patient so they cannot dedicate time on the phone for more than quick updates.
Copyright 2018 KAIT/NBC. All rights reserved.