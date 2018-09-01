Authorities investigate theft at equipment company

Early this morning, between 1:30 A.M. - 2:00 A.M a theft occurred at Greenway Equipment on hwy 64. There were two items taken. 1. Green 2016 825i single cab John Deere side by side. 2. Green and yellow 2016 zero turn mower. Attached is the video we got from Greenway's surveillance cameras . Please if you have any information, give us a call at 870-347-2583. Thank you.