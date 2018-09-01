Authorities investigate theft at equipment company

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 1, 2018 at 10:45 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 10:45 AM

AUGUSTA, AR (KAIT) - Investigators in an area county would like to know who stole two items from an equipment company early Saturday.

According to a post on the Woodruff County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies went to Greenway Equipment on Highway 64 Saturday morning after getting a call about the theft.

A green 2016 825i John Deere side by side and a green and yellow 2016 zero turn mower were taken in the theft, deputies said.

Authorities were able to get surveillance video of the scene and are asking people for information in the case.

Anyone with information on the theft can call the Woodruff County Sheriff’s Office at 870-347-2583.

