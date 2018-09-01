Authorities target ‘drugged driving’ with education

(KAIT/NBC) - Millions of people will hit the roads this Labor Day weekend and officials are working to stress the importance of not driving while drugged.
The United States Department of Transportation has run a series of commercials in recent weeks, discussing the issue.
Officials say there has been an increase in the number of people killed in crashes due to opioids and other drugs.
There has also been an increase in the number of people driving under the influence of marijuana, which is legal in some form in 30 states, officials said.
“In recent studies of the people who are killed in car crashes and who have been tested, 42% had some kind of impairing drugs in their system,” Heidi King with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
A company, Hound Labs, has also created a breathalyzer to test for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. The equipment is scheduled to be tested in several cities this fall.
In the meantime, authorities ask people not to drive drunk or high and to call either a taxi or a ride-sharing service to get home.
