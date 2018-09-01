From cookouts, sports to wearing white, here are fascinating facts about Labor Day

(RNN) - Monday, Sept. 3 is Labor Day in the U.S., and many many will take off from work and spend additional time with loved ones.
Nationally the holiday is symbolized through parades, parties and athletic events - and of course, cookouts.
Here are some fun facts about Labor Day that you may not know.
- The very first U.S. Labor Day was celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City to celebrate the establishment of New York City unions.
- White clothes? You can’t wear that…This rule began in the late Victorian era and marked the end of summer. For the world of fashion this meant that you didn’t wear white after Labor Day. However, some speculate the fashion rule originated because the wealthy wore white at the summer homes during that time, while wearing darker clothes in the city. Once the summer was over, back to urban life an back to the dark clothes.
- The first state to declare Labor Day an official holiday was Oregon in 1887.
- Many NFL and College football teams kick off their respective seasons on or around the Labor Day holiday.
- It is reported that the first Waffle house opened on Labor Day in Georgia in 1955.
- What do we celebrate on Labor Day? Labor Day is reserved to celebrate the contributions and achievements of millions of men and women who are in the U.S. workforce.
- According to constitutioncenter.org, The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council has marked Labor Day as the official end of hot dog season.
- The 8-hour work day was established because of the Labor Movement in 1916 under the Adamson Act.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.