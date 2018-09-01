County unveils Smart 911 app

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - A new app that can be used by residents in Lawrence County can also help people during emergencies and provide dispatchers with key clues to provide the help.
The Smart 911 app was debuted Friday in Lawrence County. The app, which is free to download, can provide location updates for dispatchers.
“If you’re in an accident and you’re not able to talk, if you just hit the button to call 911, it will give us your exact location,” Lawrence County 911 coordinator Paige Vanbrook said. “If you have a stroke, if you’re unconscious and you have a young child and you’ve taught them to call 911, it will give us your exact location and all the information that we need.”
The app can also help dispatchers get first responders to an area more quickly due to questions, which are typically asked by dispatchers, being answered on the app.
