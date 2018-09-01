Dollar Tree plans to locate store in Trumann, mayor says

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - A national store chain that sells everything from floral supplies to party supplies is looking to build a store in Poinsett County.
According to Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen, Dollar Tree is planning to locate a store in Trumann.
The application to rezone land from A-1 to C-2 was heard by the Trumann Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting Aug. 27.
A public hearing is set to be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Trumann Judicial Complex, Lewallen said.
“All interested parties are invited to attend to voice any concerns about the development. (The) city administration and the Chamber of Commerce hope to welcome this addition to our business community,” Lewallen said.
