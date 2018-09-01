Dove season starts Saturday as officials ask hunters to use caution

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A rite of passage for many area hunters happens this weekend as dove hunting season starts in Arkansas.
However, state wildlife officials are asking hunters to watch for doves wearing a leg band.
In a media release, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the leg bands are used to track population research for certain kinds of birds including ducks, geese and mourning doves.
Luke Naylor, a waterfowl program coordinator with AGFC, said the programs help provide a true count of the birds.
“It’s the only regular method we have to measure dove population status. For years, we did a call count survey, where biologists would drive specific routes and listen to doves calling before the season. You then take that number and use statistics to derive a population estimate,” Naylor said.
The call count method has also proven to be tougher to use for a true count of the birds.
“One of the historic routes I inherited from previous biologists has changed from open fields in rural Arkansas to suburban and urban areas where traffic noise and other factors make it more difficult to see or hear the birds,” Naylor said.
State wildlife officials also ask hunters to participate in the commission’s Harvest Information Program.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.