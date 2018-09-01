Fire department works to power through outages

GOSNELL, AR (KAIT) - When severe weather causes power outages, we all feel a little lost.
But it's even more of a dire situation for first responders.
A Region 8 Assistant Fire Chief explained how his department has taken steps to make sure they have a backup in case their power fails.
It's something the Gosnell Fire Department has been working on for nearly a decade, three generators that will keep Gosnell's first responders going even when the power goes out.
For the first time in history, the fire station, the police station and the code enforcement office, which houses their digital radio system, all have backup generators.
Asst. Chief Darryl Grissom said their area is known for losing power during winter weather and severe storms.
In fact, the generators have been operational for about a week and one of them has already come in handy.
"It was just a brief power outage with our main repeater at the code enforcement office, I don't think it lasted very long," Grissom said. "But our generator kicked in, it did operate the way it should have operated, and it kept us in communication so we had no lack."
Grissom said the generators cost nearly $23,000.
Some of the money was donated by area businesses and the rest was provided by Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office through grants.
