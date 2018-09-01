New mother faces charges in shooting case

FORT SMITH, AR (KAIT/KHBS) - A Northwest Arkansas woman is in trouble with the law in a case stemming from a shooting ruled justifiable earlier this year.
According to a report from 40/29 News, Krissy Tran was arrested this week on suspicion of being a convicted felon with a gun.
Tran, who was pregnant at the time of the Dec. 2017 shooting, told the station that she was at her apartment when a man knocked at the door and asked for her boyfriend, 40/29 said.
“She said he went away when she said no. Tran said he came back later and forced his way inside, putting his hand over her mouth before knocking her down and hitting her,” 40/29 reported. “Tran said she got free and grabbed her boyfriend’s gun and shot the man multiple times, killing him.”
Since the shooting happened, Tran gave birth to the child and got married.
However, officials noted the weapons charge stems from a June 2016 case where she pleaded guilty to drug possession, intent to delivery and drug paraphernalia charges, 40/29 said.
Tran was given a five-year suspended sentence in the June 2016 case.
As for the new case, she is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 6, according to 40/29.
