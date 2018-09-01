Police: Officers trying to help man who died in custody

LITTLE ROCK, AR (AP) - Police in Little Rock say three officers were trying to get medical help for a man who died after being held down by the officers.
A news release says officers investigating reports of a domestic disturbance at a home on Thursday found 37-year-old Stephen Collins acting erratically and apparently delirious.
Police say the officers called for an ambulance, then Collins ran from the home. The officers chased and caught, then handcuffed, him to wait for the ambulance while Collins resisted them.
Police say Collins was alert and breathing, but his "condition deteriorated" after being placed in the ambulance and he died at a hospital.
Collins' body was sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.
Officers Nicholas Kinsey, Desiadro Pullie and Richard Baxter are on paid leave pending an investigation into the incident.
