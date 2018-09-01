Road work slow in Pocahontas as residents ask why

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - The construction on a major road in Randolph County has been put on hold for the past few weeks, leading residents to ask why.
Crews have been working on Highway 90 and Thomasville in Pocahontas since early August, with work set to be done by the time school was scheduled to start.
The work is being done around the Randolph County Courthouse and Pocahontas schools.
However, recent weather and other issues have caused the delay.
Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story said Friday that the work is being done by the state of Arkansas.
“It is not a city project, it is the state highway department’s project and we’ve been in constant contact with the highway department. They did a good job keeping us updated and we’re hopeful sometime next week, the weather will hold out and they’ll be able to finish up the project,” Story said.
Story also asked residents to be careful as they are driving through the area when construction starts.
