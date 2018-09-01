Woman charged after attacking Greyhound bus with car jack, trying to run over bus driver

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) - Cell phone video shows a woman attacking and damaging a Greyhound bus in Washington.
A witness also captured video of when the bus driver tried to intervene.
In the video, the woman, Mariana Silver, swings her car’s jack again and again shattering the windows and mirror of the bus.
Passengers screamed out, one of them Juan Blanco, recording it all.
"Road rage, like, just, I've never seen something like it," Blanco said.
The video gets even more shocking.
Silver goes back to her car, the bus driver blocking her way while he calls the police.
That is when she rams him with her car.
Then, things grow even more bizarre.
As Blanco and other motorists try to intervene, Silver goes after the driver again.
He jumps up onto her hood.
"All the passengers in the bus were like really scared and the majority were elderly," Blanco said.
It all began at an intersection when Silver tried to cut in front of the bus.
The vehicles made contact and the drivers exchanged words.
Silver, who was driving an Audi, went into a rage and at one point before the video, used a baseball bat and tried to get into the bus.
The bus driver, not backing down, repeatedly jumped on her hood until she sped, the driver falling from the hood.
The bus driver, A 59-year-old from Chesterfield, VA, was not seriously hurt in the episode which has now become a viral video.
Police say Silver was actually the person responsible for the accident.
They say she passed the bus illegally and because of that, her car was hit by the bus.
Silver was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
