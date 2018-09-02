Arkansas race shows Democrats’ hope for red state wins

LITTLE ROCK, AR (AP) - A Democrat running for a congressional seat in red-state Arkansas is making a surprisingly competitive bid to unseat a Republican congressman by talking about his bout with cancer and the federal health care law. It’s raising Democrats' hopes they can find issues to attract voters again in conservative places.
Clarke Tucker is challenging incumbent Republican French Hill in the 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses Little Rock and seven central Arkansas counties. The urban section gives Democrats a better chance than the state's other three districts.
Tucker has made health care a central theme of his campaign, talking openly about having bladder cancer last year.
Democrats' hopes of flipping 23 Republican seats in November and regaining control of the House may depend on winning some red-state races like this one.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.