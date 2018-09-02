Hansen breaks A-State record with 6 TD passes, Red Wolves beat SEMO 48-21

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - You can add another record to the List of Hansen.
Justice Hansen set a new Arkansas State mark with 6 touchdown passes Saturday night as the Red Wolves beat Southeast Missouri State 48-21. Hansen was 26 of 36 passing for 423 yards and 1 interception.
Logan Bonner entered the game in the 3rd quarter and threw a touchdown pass to Omar Bayless. Six different A-State receivers had TD receptions in the victory.
The Arkansas State defense held the Redhawks to 7 points in the 1st half. Sloppy game in terms of penalties, the Red Wolves committed 12 for 119 penalties.
A-State starts the season 1-0, they’ll travel to #1 Alabama next Saturday.
