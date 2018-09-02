Neo-Nazi robocall frightens IA Latinos, ‘takes us back to lynchings’

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI/CNN) - The murder of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, allegedly at the hands of an undocumented immigrant, has sparked a backlash against Latinos.
And that backlash includes a racist robocall urging people to kill all Latinos in the U.S.
The one-and-a-half minute robocall is disturbing to hear.
It starts by talking about the death of 20-year-old Tibbetts.
"She was stabbed to death by an invader from Mexico,” it says.
Then it goes on to make a genocidal call for the death of all 58 million Latinos in the country.
"Re-found America as whites only and get rid of them now,” the call says. “Every last one."
Pat Rynard with the website Iowa Starting Line called it “literal white supremacy type of talk.”
Rynard’s website exposed the robocall going out to several Des Moines residents this week.
The out-of-state white nationalist group Road to Power is claiming responsibility.
"It can take only one or two people to put a couple of bucks behind a robocall to spread all kinds of fear and angst in a community,” Rynard said.
A local Latino leader, Joe Henry, said that “community members are very afraid.”
"We had young people last week who were confronted even walking in parks,” he said.
But he said this robocall is taking it to a dangerous new level.
"This takes us back 50 to 60 years,” Henry said. “This takes us back to lynchings, blaming a whole community."
He wants everyone in the community, all races, to stand up against hate.
"These hateful messages are just going to continue when good people don't speak up,” he said. “This is a very important time."
