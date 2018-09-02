Police look for hit-and-run suspect

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - Kennett police are searching for the person responsible for hitting a pedestrian with a car.

According to the Kennett Police Department, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 200-block of South Vadeventer Street.

There, police found a pedestrian injured after being struck by a vehicle, which took off.

The department’s Facebook post stated medics transported the victim to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti.

Witnesses identified the driver and vehicle; however, police have not located the car or driver.

Kennett police completed a report that will be forwarded to the Dunklin County Prosecutor’s office for the filing of formal charges.

