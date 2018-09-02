Red Wolves Raw: Anderson & players react to 48-21 win over Southeast Missouri

By Chris Hudgison | September 2, 2018 at 1:11 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 1:11 AM

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT A-State interviews and press conferences

Red Wolves Raw: Blake Anderson SEMO postgame press conference
Red Wolves Raw: Hansen/McInnis/Murray/Chambers SEMO postgame

Justice Hansen set an Arkansas State record with 6 touchdown passes in a 48-21 win over Southeast Missouri. There was plenty of Red Wolves reaction after the season opener. A-State will have to clean up penalties, they committed 12 for 119 yards.

Hear from the QB, head coach Blake Anderson, wide receiver Justin McInnis, running back Marcel Murray, and linebacker Tajhea Chambers.

If the video above doesn’t work, try these links.

http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/02/red-wolves-raw-blake-anderson-semo-postgame-press-conference/

http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/02/red-wolves-raw-hansenmcinnismurraychambers-semo-postgame/

