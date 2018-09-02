Red Wolves fans excited for the season start

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Red Wolves fans filled the city of Jonesboro Saturday from local bars to Tail Gate City, gearing up for game day.
Rows of tents littered across tail gate city as fans filed in hours before the 6 p.m. kickoff against SEMO.
Fans had all kinds of games set up at their tailgate sites, along with tons of food.
“I'm just excited that it’s any kind of football season, but definitely A-State football,” Vanna Headley said. “We're going to be here every home game, ready to root for A-State.”
While many hung around the stadium to grill, others took advantage of the local restaurants.
Region 8 News spoke with Derek Hogue, manager of J-Town’s Grill.
He said they instantly got busy the moment the restaurant opened its doors, slammed with Red Wolves fans.
“We look forward to football season,” said Hogue. “It boosts revenue up as everybody would know, and it also brings new customers to J-Town's. That's what we love here, the family atmosphere that we get with the ballgames.”
Many prepping for the game couldn’t wait to get a glimpse of the renovations at Centennial Bank Stadium.
“Oh, I can’t wait to see the waterfalls for the first time ever,” said Charles Haring, a longtime Red Wolves fan. “Terry Mohajir is first class all the way.”
Some of those renovations include a player’s tunnel and water features in the north end zone.
The tunnel gives kids an opportunity to safely interact with the players before they run onto the field, and the fountains are synched to shoot into the air every time A-State scores.
