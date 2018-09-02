Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Aug. 31)

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The second week of high school football is in the ledger. An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Here are the nominees
Jonesboro (Cross Jumper TD pass to Dryden Bartels) - WATCH
Cross Jumper and Dryden Bartels put on a show in the Game of the Week. They combined for three Jonesboro touchdowns, including a jump ball in the 1st half. Jumper had 6 TD passes as the Hurricane swept up Batesville 48-13.
Cross County (Hunter Like 87 yard TD pass to Torrion Warren) - WATCH
Our second nominee was from a rivalry matchup. Cross County got on the board in style. Hunter Like connected with Torrion Warren, he would evade some Hornets and even take out the referee. The 87 yard touchdown helped the Thunderbirds beat Harrisburg 22-20.
Rivercrest (Easton Elder fakes PAT, passes to Kaleb Long for 2 pt conversion) - WATCH
Our final nominee is from some tricky Colts. After a Rivercrest touchdown, Easton Elder caught Paragould napping. The holder faked the PAT attempt and found Kaleb Long wide open for a 2 point conversion. The Colts beat the Rams 43-25 on Friday.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK HERE: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZNFT7KQ
Voting ends Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner Tuesday in the 10:00pm sportscast. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.