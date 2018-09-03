Arkansas Cinema Society supports local filmmakers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Filmmakers Jeff Nichols and Kathryn Tucker have created a cinema society for Arkansas with the goal of connecting and organizing filmmakers throughout the state.
Little Rock native Nichols says the Arkansas Cinema Society aims to provide visibility and networking opportunities for filmmakers who may feel isolated in Arkansas.
The group hosted its second film festival, known as Filmland, in downtown Little Rock recently.
Tucker says the society is working to host monthly workshops, which would allow industry professionals to share their craft with local filmmakers. Nichols also wants to expand programming statewide.
Filmland’s events included a discussion with director Richard Linklater, a comedy panel with Arkansan Mary Steenburgen and her husband Ted Danson, and a screening of the feature film “Antiquities,” by local filmmakers Graham Gordy and Daniel Campbell.
