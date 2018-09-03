Facebook changes affecting small businesses, bloggers

FLOWER MOUND, TX (KAIT) –Some small businesses and bloggers said Facebook's recent changes came with a heavy price.
After nearly two years under fire for false news and Russian election meddling, there’s pressure for Facebook to step up, protect its users and make changes.
Earlier this year Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg altered the news feed, with more posts from friends and family.
His goal was to make Facebook more social with less media and products.
Requiring everyone from big businesses to mommy bloggers to only post content they create, rather than share other products or recommendations.
However, some said it has had a massive downside.
Holly Homer, mom of three, is the brains behind "Quirky Momma".
Her Facebook page, with three million followers became so popular, she hired five employees. Her husband, Greg, quit his job to work for her.
Then in February her page views suddenly plunged.
"Decreased my income from Facebook by 60 percent,” Homer said. “Overnight. No explanation.”
She blamed the change in policy for the massive drop.
“There's a lot of bait and switch here,” Homer said. “Because you know we were encouraged by Facebook to build these communities.”
She's not alone.
Several small companies told NBC News news there's been a sudden turn for the worst.
Popular Facebook page "Little Things" shut down after clicks dropped by 75 percent.
When asked what happened to holly and other small businesses, a Facebook spokesperson told NBC News:
"We've recently made some changes to prioritize conversations among friends and family. Although this means some public pages may see a decline in reach, the goal is to make sure that people can connect around authentic and engaging posts."
Homer said she wants the team behind the social media site to stop the tight control and allow user to see what they want to see.
