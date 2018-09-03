Fight breaks up when shots are fired

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 3, 2018 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 4:00 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) –Shots rang out in an area of Jonesboro early Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. David McDaniel with the Jonesboro Police Department, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about a fight in the Kum and Go parking lot on the 4800-block of East Highland Drive.

When the officer arrived on the scene, the fight was no longer taking place.

A witness told police that during the fight, an unknown male fired a gun, and everyone involved in the fight ran off.

The responding officer did locate a number of shell casings in the parking lot.

He did not find anyone injured or damage done to the property.

Discharging a firearm in the city limits is against the law.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Jonesboro Police Department.

