Fight breaks up when shots are fired

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) –Shots rang out in an area of Jonesboro early Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. David McDaniel with the Jonesboro Police Department, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about a fight in the Kum and Go parking lot on the 4800-block of East Highland Drive.
When the officer arrived on the scene, the fight was no longer taking place.
A witness told police that during the fight, an unknown male fired a gun, and everyone involved in the fight ran off.
The responding officer did locate a number of shell casings in the parking lot.
He did not find anyone injured or damage done to the property.
Discharging a firearm in the city limits is against the law.
If you have any information about this incident, contact the Jonesboro Police Department.
Region 8 News will bring you further details as they are made available.
