Healthy, easy snacks for back to school power

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Grocery store aisles are littered with chips, candy, soda but dietitians disapprove of those things replacing the nutrients kids need.
The school year in full swing and healthy after-school snacks are just as important as a good breakfast.
Dietician Kristi King says protein and fiber are the perfect combination for snacks.
Examples include string cheese and apple, carrots and hummus, nut butter and banana, deli meat and cheese roll-up with crackers, yogurt with half a cup of whole grain cereal and one half a peanut butter sandwich.
Also use after school snacks as a time to add what your kid might not get enough of at other meals.
“So those are okay things to have every now and then. What I recommend parents do, is actually sit down with their child and think about in each category what they might like during the school year”
but don't give kids more than six ounces of juice and check the label to be sure there's no added sugar. King says to skip granola bars because they are typically high in sugar .
Sports drinks and drive-thru’s for snacks are bad too.
