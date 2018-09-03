Jonesboro woman reported missing

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A family in Jonesboro is hoping the public can help find their loved one.
According to Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley, 54-year-old Lisa Prescott is missing.
She’s not been located by Jonesboro authorities or her friends or family.
A Facebook post from Prescott’s niece said she was last seen on Aug. 31.
“She was last seen wearing a black Winnie The Pooh pajama top with pink and purple Eeyore’s on it and may be wearing a fleece purple robe. She does not have her wallet, purse or cell phone with her,” the post said.
Now, officials are urging anyone who may have seen her to call the Jonesboro Police Department immediately.
Region 8 News is working to learn more about this case and hope to provide more details soon.
