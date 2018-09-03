Lilbourn fire crews respond to abandoned house fire

LILBOURN, MO (KFVS) -
On Monday, Sept. 3 fire crews from Lilbourn, Bernie and Parma along with the Parma Police Department and New Madrid Co EMS responded to a residence on New Madrid County Highway 522/Stoddard County Highway 794.
Crews were called out for an abandoned or vacant residential fire.
This was north of Parma on State Hwy 153 at the New Madrid/Stoddard County Line according to officials.
The structure was a total loss after the flames fully engulfed the building.
Flames were fully evolved when the police officer arrived on screen, and crews dealt with thick brush over the top of their heads.
Officials said no one was hurt or got over heated on the scene.
